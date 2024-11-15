Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 192,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 640,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 318,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,817,833. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

