Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $20.92 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,994 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.32% of Starwood Property Trust worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 206,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 79,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

