Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.63. 117,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

