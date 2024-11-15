Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.