Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,606 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.