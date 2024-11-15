Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Down 60.1% in October

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $468,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.