Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bank of Marin’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.58 on Friday, hitting $541.96. 980,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,409. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.75 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

