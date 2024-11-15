Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $545.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.75 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

