Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average is $272.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

