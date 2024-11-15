Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Accountability Research

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Accountability Research from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Accountability Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE VCM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.50. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$23.01.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.93 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$41,160.00. Company insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

