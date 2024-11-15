Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This represents a 51.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,121 shares of company stock worth $27,095,467. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.26.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

