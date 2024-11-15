Vectors Research Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RIO opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.