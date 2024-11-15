Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $243.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

