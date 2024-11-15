Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $898.12 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $882.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

