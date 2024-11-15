Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.
Alithya Group Stock Down 1.7 %
ALYA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.73. 10,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.40.
About Alithya Group
