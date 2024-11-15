Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Alithya Group Stock Down 1.7 %

ALYA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.73. 10,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.40.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.

