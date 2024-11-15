Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $152,100.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,876.62. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masood Jabbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 246,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,956. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

