Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.97% of Mercury Systems worth $65,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,811.92. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

