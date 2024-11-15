Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.76 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4,432.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Option Care Health worth $50,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This trade represents a 69.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

