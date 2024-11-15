Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Brink’s worth $52,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $115.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

