Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,128 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.27% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $61,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

