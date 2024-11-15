Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
