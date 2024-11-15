Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Vinci has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

