Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Vinci Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Vinci has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $32.82.
Vinci Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.