Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 36.2% in October

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 7.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 652.32% and a negative net margin of 85.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

