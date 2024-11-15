Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 403,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,439. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

