WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
WaFd Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $17.81 on Friday. WaFd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.
WaFd Company Profile
