WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $17.81 on Friday. WaFd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

