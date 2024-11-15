Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 15th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Webuy Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBUY stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Webuy Global has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.