Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) recently:

11/13/2024 – Atossa Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Atossa Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2024 – Atossa Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Atossa Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 1,323,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,866. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Get Atossa Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.