Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Welltower by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 147.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $134.42 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

