What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:SIA FY2024 Earnings?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.42 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

