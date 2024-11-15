What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Trevena Q1 Earnings?

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Trevena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($32.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.69 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

