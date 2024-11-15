What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Beyond Air Q3 Earnings?

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond Air’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Beyond Air Price Performance

XAIR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Beyond Air has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,369.17% and a negative return on equity of 227.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 30.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 340,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 1,476,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $738,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,249,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,705.50. This represents a 83.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.