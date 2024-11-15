Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 9.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22. 675,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,013,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

