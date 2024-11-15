Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,200,000 after buying an additional 427,487 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.70 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 51.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,319 shares of company stock worth $2,063,221. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

