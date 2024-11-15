Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for F.N.B. Earnings

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.0 %

FNB stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,511 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

