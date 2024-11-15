Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $235,150.63 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,179 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $235,150.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,159.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.04. 2,931,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

