Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $313.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $238.21 and a 1-year high of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.