1,169 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.



The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

