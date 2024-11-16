1776 Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Down 1.5 %

F5 stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.36. 491,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.