1776 Wealth LLC Sells 10,683 Shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 1.05% of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.76. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $14.79.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

