1776 Wealth LLC Sells 5,344 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

