20,347 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ooma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ooma by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 367,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

