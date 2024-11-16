2,484 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MetLife by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $86.94.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

