2,614 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

