319 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $38.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $746.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,334,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,986. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.65 and a 200 day moving average of $869.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

