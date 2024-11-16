3i Group (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.38) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
3i Group Stock Down 0.6 %
3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,426 ($43.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 862.97, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,092 ($26.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,511 ($44.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,292.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
3i Group Company Profile
