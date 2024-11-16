3i Group (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.38) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Group Stock Down 0.6 %

3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,426 ($43.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 862.97, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,092 ($26.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,511 ($44.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,292.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

