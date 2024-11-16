4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,640.56 ($71.08) and traded as low as GBX 5,100 ($64.27). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,100 ($64.27), with a volume of 55,948 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,365 ($92.82) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
4imprint Group Stock Performance
4imprint Group Company Profile
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
