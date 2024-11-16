7,943 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after buying an additional 2,219,459 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. This represents a 20.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854,883 shares of company stock valued at $44,926,386. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

