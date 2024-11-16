A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $16.44 on Friday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on ATEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.