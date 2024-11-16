Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.16.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,657 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 1,662,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.