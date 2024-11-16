Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. 5,185,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,657 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 1,662,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

