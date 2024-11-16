Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Update

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Adlai Nortye
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adlai Nortye
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Deciphering Disruption: Inside Cathie Wood’s Latest Plays
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.