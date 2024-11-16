Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Update

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Adlai Nortye stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

